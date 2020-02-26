Left Menu
Nokia the first vendor to offer 4G/5G network slicing capability

The live test of Nokia’s new network slicing feature is already underway. 

According to Nokia, its NR slicing solution enables new mobile end-to-end services with logical connections, security, quality, and traffic management with a seamless service continuity across 4G and 5G networks.  Image Credit: ANI

Telecom major Nokia said Wednesday that it has become the first vendor to offer new end-to-end slicing network functionality for 4G and 5G New Radio (NR). The solution developed in partnership with leading operators A1 Austria and Telia Finland will be available this summer.

Communications Services Providers (CSPs) can deploy the new slicing capability into their existing LTE and 5G non-standalone (NSA) networks and subsequently 5G standalone (SA) networks via a simple software upgrade. With this new solution, operators will be able to maximize their network coverage to offer new mobile connectivity services for enterprises, Internet of Things (IoT), private wireless, Fixed Wireless Access, and content-related services.

According to Nokia, its new network slicing feature enables new mobile end-to-end services with logical connections, security, quality, and traffic management with a seamless service continuity across 4G and 5G networks.

Working closely with our customers to develop new technologies and business opportunities is hugely important to Nokia. 4G/5G slicing enables multiple new use cases which operators can start building now to create new revenue streams

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia

The live test of Nokia's new network slicing feature is already underway. The trial includes Nokia's cloud packet core slice orchestrator that will help CSPs with network deployment automation while the SD-WAN software solution providing a managed 4G/5G network slice to private and public cloud services, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are proud to be among the first operators worldwide who successfully demonstrated end-to-end network slicing, spanning the core, transport, and radio over our 4G as well as 5G networks. Network slicing in 4G and extended in 5G will play a key role in allowing A1 to develop new market segments and revenue streams," Alexander Kuchar, Director Technology & Future Services, A1 Telekom Austria Group said.

