Dark theme scheduling; emojis: Google drops new pixel features

Google has started rolling out more updates and new experiences including music controls, emoji and a number of system-level advancement to Pixel devices. The new features will be rolled out in stages over the next two weeks.

With a new Motion Sense gesture, Pixel 4 users can now pause and resume music with a tapping gesture above the phone, allowing them to easily pause the music while having a conversation. Pixel 4 selfie camera can now create images with depth, which improves Portrait Blur and color pop, and 3D photos for Facebook.

The Personal Safety app that uses the phones' sensors to quickly detect a severe car crash is rolling out to Pixel 4 users in Australia (000) and the UK (999). The device will share relevant details, such as location info, with emergency responders, if the user is unresponsive. To turn on the car crash detection feature, visit the Personal Safety app.

Pixel 2 owners are getting the Live Caption feature that automatically captions media playing on the device. The feature can be activated with a single tap and it doesn't use mobile data or an internet connection.

New AR effects that change based on the users' facial expressions are available for Duo video call. The emoji 12.1 update brings 169 new emoji to represent a wider variety of gender and skin tones, as well as more couple combinations to better reflect reality.

By just pressing and holding the power button, Google pay users can now swipe through their debit and credit cards, event tickets, boarding passes or access anything else. This feature will be available to users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Taiwan, and Singapore.

In addition, Pixel users can receive real-time flight updates by taking a screenshot of a boarding pass barcode and adding it to Google Pay. The new feature will be rolled out during March on Pixel 3, 3a and 4.

System-level advancements include Adaptive brightness that now temporarily increases screen brightness to make reading content easier in extremely bright ambient lighting. Pixel users also get the ability to automatically enable certain rules based on WiFi network or physical location and schedule the Dark theme based on local sunrise and sunset times.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.