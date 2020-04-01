BRIEF-Xerox To End Hostile Takeover Bid For HP - WSJ

March 31 (Reuters) -

* XEROX TO END HOSTILE TAKEOVER BID FOR HP - WSJ

* XEROX PLANS TO END BOTH ITS MORE THAN $30 BILLION TENDER OFFER AND A PROXY FIGHT TO REPLACE HP'S BOARD - WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/2UxJ2fW Further company coverage:

