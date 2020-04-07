Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission; Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community

ResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between COVID-19 experts on research into beating the flu-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The site https://www.researchgate.net/community/COVID-19/discussions, developed in 10 days and launched late last week, boosts the visibility of articles, pre-prints and research proposals, as well as offering an expert finder to help build international or interdisciplinary project teams.

Fossil teeth yield oldest genetic material from extinct human species

Scientists have extracted from dental enamel the oldest human genetic material ever obtained, helping clarify the pivotal place in the human evolutionary lineage of a mysterious extinct species called Homo antecessor is known from Spanish cave fossils. The researchers said they obtained genetic material from an 800,000-year-old Homo antecessor molar unearthed near the village of Atapuerca in northern Spain and from a 1.77 million-year-old molar of another extinct human species called Homo erectus found near the town of Dmanisi in Georgia.

Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission

Boeing Co said on Monday it would send its Starliner astronaut spacecraft on another unmanned mission to the International Space Station, months after its last flight was cut short because of a software bug. During the December test, a series of software glitches and an issue with the spacecraft's automated timer resulted in Starliner failing to dock at the space station and returning to Earth a week early.

Russian space agency says Trump paving way to seize other planets

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, accused Donald Trump on Tuesday of creating a basis to take over other planets by signing an executive order outlining U.S. policy on commercial mining in space. The executive order, which Roscosmos said damaged the scope for international cooperation in space, was signed on Monday.

