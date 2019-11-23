International Development News
Amazon Rainforest: Tracking the conservation of 'lungs of Earth'

Amazon Rainforest is often referred to as the "lungs of Earth" to signify its importance as a climate regulator. Spread over 650 million hectares, the forest falls within borders of nine South American countries and directly impacts the rainfall in those countries. Many experts also argue that it can even impact the weather of regions as far as Europe.

Amazon Rainforest stores billions of tonnes of carbon and is crucial in the fight against climate change. Its importance is well established but the forest is still in grave danger due to rapid deforestation and massive fires. Serious concerns have been raised over inadequate action to protect the forest and many environmentalists also argue that in many cases, governments are the reason for Amazon's destruction.

In an effort to track the progress of conservation of the humongous Amazon Rainforest, this Live Discourse aims to report all the happenings and scientific studies related to the "lungs of Earth" .

Munduruku indigenous people led by 15 tribal chiefs complained about increased illegal mining on their reservation lands in the Amazon rainforest. They also urged the Brazillian government not to restart plans to build hydroelectric dams on the Tapajos river that runs through their ancestral lands and is one of the largest clear water tributaries of the Amazon.The 50 Munduruku, including children, took a week to get to Brasilia by bus to present their complaints to the head of Brazil's indigenous affairs agency Funai, Marcelo Xavier, the group said.

25-11-2019 02:39:34 PM

Amazon tribe complains about increased illegal mining

Munduruku indigenous people led by 15 tribal chiefs complained about increased illegal mining on their reservation lands in the Amazon rainforest. They also urged the Brazillian government not to restart plans to build hydroelectric dams on the Tapajos river that runs through their ancestral lands and is one of the largest clear water tributaries of the Amazon.

The 50 Munduruku, including children, took a week to get to Brasilia by bus to present their complaints to the head of Brazil's indigenous affairs agency Funai, Marcelo Xavier, the group said.

Read More: Amazon tribe demands Bolsonaro stop mining on reservations, hydro dams

