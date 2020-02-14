Left Menu
Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 kicks off in Nairobi on Feb 18

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 kicks off in Nairobi on Feb 18
The market for pay-as-you-go-home solar packages is likely to inflate in the African continent as millions of homes have already commenced utilizing mobile technology to rent low-cost solar panels. A recent report published by Kleos Advisory claims that the UK investors might tap into Africa's USD 24 billion market for off-grid solar power as an investment opportunity.

Finding this excellent opportunity to tap the off-grid solar industry (that makes a lasting economic, social and environmental impact) in Africa, Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA), in association with The World Bank Group's Lighting Global Platform, is slated to launch the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 in Kenya's capital, Nairobi on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The global media platform, Devdiscourse is a media partner of this three-day event.

The Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 will provide a unique podium for knowledge exchange, networking and showcasing off-grid solar products and services. It intends to strengthen the development of the global off-grid solar market contributing to achieve universal energy access by 2030.

Devdiscourse is running this LIVE DISCOURSE to share live updates on the event. This is also an interactive podium where you can share your innovations, techniques, viewpoints, opinions et al in the form of texts, snaps and videos that will be aired after editorial review.

Kenya | Subhro Prakash Ghosh
Updated: 18-02-2020 15:25 IST Created: 14-02-2020 21:37 IST

Key Updates

3:25 PM Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. He severely extolled the constant growth of the off-grid solar technology the way it is penetrating the Kenyan and overall African market.The Head of State of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta also mentioned that the country has become the "world's second largest standalone solar market after India" with millions of Kenyans benefiting from off-grid lighting solutions.The 58-year-old leader also talked on the requirement of affordable housing, provision of clean environment including reliable power supply.According to Uhuru Kenyatta, without the penetration of off-grid solar science in cities, urban and rural areas of the country, it is not possible to achieve reliable power supply and combat climate change.

3:07 PM During the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020, Lesley Marincola, CEO, Angaza; Yoven Moorooven, CEO, ENGIE Africa; Mansoor Hamayun, CEO, BBOXX; Itotia Njagi, Marketing Manager, IFC; Dr Eng. Joseph K Njoroge, CBS, Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, and Rose Mutiso, Co-Founder and CEO, Mawazo Institute participated in a panel discussion and talked about how off-grid solar sector has changed and its impact on rural Africa while also deliberating about the challenges faced by the industry.Talking about the report 'Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020', Rose Mutiso from Mawazo Institute, who could not be actively involved in the sector over the last 4 years, expressed happiness about the growth the sector has achieved, going from "20 million units to 200 million units" since the last Forum she attended in Dubai in 2015.

0:06 PM The commencement of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 takes place in Kenya's capital city, Nairobi on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta will be attending the inaugural session.The Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020 has been launched on the sidelines of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. This report is produced by The World Bank Group's Lighting Global Platform, Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA) and Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) in collaboration with Vivid Economics and Open Capital Advisors.The World Bank Group and GOGLA's report (titled Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020) reveals that the off-grid solar industry has grown into a USD 1.75 billion annual market, providing lighting and other energy services to 420 million users and remains on a solid growth curve.Stay glued to this Live Discourse to get the latest updates directly from the ongoing event in Nairobi.

9:57 PM The organizers are gearing up for the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 to be held in Nairobi, Kenya from 18th-20th February 2020.

18-02-2020 03:25:18 PM

President Uhuru Kenyatta says Kenya is ‘world’s 2nd largest solar market after India’

President Uhuru Kenyatta says Kenya is ‘world’s 2nd largest solar market after India’

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. He severely extolled the constant growth of the off-grid solar technology the way it is penetrating the Kenyan and overall African market.

The Head of State of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta also mentioned that the country has become the “world’s second largest standalone solar market after India” with millions of Kenyans benefiting from off-grid lighting solutions.

The 58-year-old leader also talked on the requirement of affordable housing, provision of clean environment including reliable power supply.

According to Uhuru Kenyatta, without the penetration of off-grid solar science in cities, urban and rural areas of the country, it is not possible to achieve reliable power supply and combat climate change.

18-02-2020 03:07:02 PM

From 20 million to 200 million units: Rose Mutiso on industry’s growth

From 20 million to 200 million units: Rose Mutiso on industry’s growth

During the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020, Lesley Marincola, CEO, Angaza; Yoven Moorooven, CEO, ENGIE Africa; Mansoor Hamayun, CEO, BBOXX; Itotia Njagi, Marketing Manager, IFC; Dr Eng. Joseph K Njoroge, CBS, Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, and Rose Mutiso, Co-Founder and CEO, Mawazo Institute participated in a panel discussion and talked about how off-grid solar sector has changed and its impact on rural Africa while also deliberating about the challenges faced by the industry.

Talking about the report ‘Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020’, Rose Mutiso from Mawazo Institute, who could not be actively involved in the sector over the last 4 years, expressed happiness about the growth the sector has achieved, going from “20 million units to 200 million units” since the last Forum she attended in Dubai in 2015.

18-02-2020 12:06:08 PM

World Bank & GOGLA unveil Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020, introduce new report

World Bank & GOGLA unveil Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020, introduce new report

The commencement of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 takes place in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta will be attending the inaugural session.

The Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020 has been launched on the sidelines of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. This report is produced by The World Bank Group’s Lighting Global Platform, Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA) and Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) in collaboration with Vivid Economics and Open Capital Advisors.

The World Bank Group and GOGLA’s report (titled Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020) reveals that the off-grid solar industry has grown into a USD 1.75 billion annual market, providing lighting and other energy services to 420 million users and remains on a solid growth curve.

Stay glued to this Live Discourse to get the latest updates directly from the ongoing event in Nairobi.

15-02-2020 09:57:44 PM

Gearing up for the off-grid solar forum to be held in Kenya

The organizers are gearing up for the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 to be held in Nairobi, Kenya from 18th-20th February 2020.

 

