Rajya Sabha adjourns Sine Die, eight days ahead of schedule.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:21 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourns Sine Die, eight days ahead of schedule.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha adjourns Sine Die, eight days ahead of schedule.
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
The CBI has booked a former Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion and three others over cattle-smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border, officials said WednesdayThe agency is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in ...
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasnt announced in advanceState news agency Beltra reported that Wednesdays ceremony is taking place in the capital of Minsk, wi...
The worlds largest group of shipping insurers will not insure vessels involved in the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipeline projects because of the threat of U.S. sanctions. Associations belonging to the International Group ...
Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF are on standby in view of heavy rains that have lashed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts and caused water-logging in many areas, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay ...