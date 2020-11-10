Left Menu
People of Bihar stamped their approval on welfare policies of Modi govt and work done by Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt: Nadda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:43 IST
Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Report: NASA needs more time, money to bring back Mars rocks

NASA is underestimating the amount of time and money it will take to bring Mars rocks back to Earth in the coming decade, an independent panel said Tuesday. The review board suggested that NASA and the European Space Agency consider bumping...

Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Topsia area, 60 shanties gutted; TMC councillor manhandled

Around 60 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in the citys Topsia area on Tuesday afternoon, a fire department official said. At least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took a little less than three hours to d...

Red flag flies high in Bihar polls, CPI(ML) wins 9 seats, leads in three others

With a win in nine seats and leads in three others, the CPIML on Tuesday is all set for an impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. The Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist, often working in the margins of mainstream pol...

EU negotiators clinch deal on huge budget, coronavirus plan

After months of wrangling, European Union negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on the blocs next seven-year budget and a coronavirus support package worth a total of some 1.8 trillion euros 2.1 trillion, which could enter force early ne...
