SC dismisses pleas seeking review of its 2018 verdict upholding Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released on Wednesd...
New Delhi India, January 20 ANIPRNewswire HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris - who will be sworn in today as the Vice President of the United States of America - by renowne...
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost discipline.The company had posted a net profi...
As the sun rose over Washingtons Freedom Plaza between the US Capitol and the White House ahead of Joe Bidens presidential inauguration, clusters of soldiers in full battle fatigues clustered inside metal barriers erected to restrict access...