Governors should collaborate actively with CMs and act as consensus builders, says Naidu at virtual meet with governors on COVID-19.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
Infosys on Wednesday posted a 17.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,076 crore for the March 2021 quarter over the year-ago period buoyed by large deal wins, and announced an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback programme at a maximum price of Rs...
Canadas health ministry said on Wednesday it would not restrict use of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine after a review showed the benefits outweighed the very rare risk of blood clots.A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Can...
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Millia Islamia Wednesday announced to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday.In a notification, JMI said that in view of the rising coronavirus cases the sc...
The Food Corporation of India FCI has procured 4,740 quintals of wheat from farmers at Narela and Najafgarh grain markets, Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.In the Narela grain market, 540 quintals of wheat has been pro...