SC says hearing by six different HCs on COVID-19 related issues may create some kind of confusion.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
Australia will reduce the number of its citizens able to return from India and other red-zone countries to contain the risk of more virulent strains of COVID-19 spreading, the government said on Thursday as it announced changes in its vacci...
Macaus plans to use Chinas future digital currency will help Beijing curb money laundering in the worlds top gambling hub but could deal a fatal blow to casino junket operators.These companies, who help lure high rollers to Macau, have been...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Knights win 8th straight, clinch playoff bidJonathan Marchessault had two goals and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights won their eighth consecutive game, defeating the Sa...
The euro edged higher before a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases are expected to send the common currency racing higher.The ECB is not...