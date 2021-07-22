Very shocking incident: Ministry of External Affairs on abduction of Afghan Ambassador's daughter in Pakistan's Islamabad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Very shocking incident: Ministry of External Affairs on abduction of Afghan Ambassador's daughter in Pakistan's Islamabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Ministry of External Affairs
- Afghan
- Islamabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Playing for Pakistan has become too easy, laments Afridi
Pakistan's World Cup winner Naveed Alam diagnosed with cancer, seeks govt help for treatment
Pakistan seems rudderless as situation in Afghanistan deteriorates: PPP
Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa govt condoles demise of Dilip Kumar
Tributes pour in from across Pakistan for legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar