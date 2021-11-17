SC appoints Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, ex-judge of Punjab and Haryana HC, to monitor probe in Lakhimpur Kheri case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
