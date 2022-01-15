14th round military-level talks held between India, China recently to keep situation under control: Gen Naravane on eastern Ladakh standoff.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
14th round military-level talks held between India, China recently to keep situation under control: Gen Naravane on eastern Ladakh standoff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Gen Naravane
- Ladakh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
China reports 195 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30 vs 207 a day earlier
China halts dragon fruit imports from Vietnam over COVID-19 concerns
China bans footballers from getting tattoos to set 'good example for society'
Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc for virus recovery