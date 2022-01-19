Assam reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for third day in a row with 8,339 people testing positive for disease, tally climbs to 6,70,128: Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:29 IST
