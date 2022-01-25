India confers third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
