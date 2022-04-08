I respect judiciary, but Supreme Court should have looked at threat letter before issuing its verdict: Imran Khan in address to nation.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
