People's Anti-Fascist Front, a proxy outfit of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, declared banned organisation: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:49 IST
