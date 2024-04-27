Unemployment big problem in India, 65 per cent of educated youths have no jobs: Kharge at rally in Assam's Barpeta.
PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 27-04-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 15:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
