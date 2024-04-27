PM Modi Accuses Congress of Plotting to Alter Constitution, End Quota Benefits for Dalits and OBCs in Kolhapur Speech
PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:40 IST
Congress wants to change Constitution and rob Dalits, OBCs of quota benefits for religion-based reservation: PM Modi in Kolhapur.
