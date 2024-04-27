Modi Creates Separate Fisheries Ministry, Unveils Boosted Insurance Cover for Fishermen
PTI | Vasco | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:47 IST
Congress never bothered about fishermen, Modi created separate fisheries ministry; will increase fishermen's insurance cover: PM Modi.
