PM Modi pledges to bring Olympics to India, excites sports enthusiasts in Goa at Vasco rally
PTI | Vasco | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:57 IST
I want to assure sports lovers in Goa that we will fulfil your dream of holding Olympics in India: PM Modi at poll rally in Vasco.
