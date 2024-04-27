PM Modi Slams Congress for “Forced Constitution” Remark, Emphasizing Constitutional Importance
PTI | Vasco | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
"Constitution forced on Goans" remark shows Congress' hidden agenda that Constitution doesn't matter but vote bank does: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"They should read their own history": Kharge slams PM Modi over 'Muslim League' jibe at Congress manifesto
Tripura: Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow on April 16, a day before PM Modi's rally
"After PM Modi's roadshow, there will be a tsunami of support for us": BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena
Kachchatheevu closed issue; PM Modi raising it for obvious political, electoral reasons: Cong leader Chidambaram to PTI.
Under PM Modi's rule, 22 businessmen accumulated wealth equal to that of 70 crore Indians: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Chhattisgarh.