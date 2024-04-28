Cong 'prince' did not refer to 'atyachar' by Nawabs, Badshahs but insults our Raja, Maharajas: PM Modi in attack on Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 28-04-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong 'prince' did not refer to 'atyachar' by Nawabs, Badshahs but insults our Raja, Maharajas: PM Modi in attack on Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets BJP MP from Chamarajanagar Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Mysuru
Rajasthan: Man hangs self after losing Rs 1 lakh in gambling
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in Indian Premier League.
BJP supports reservations, Congress spreading falsehood it doesn't: Amit Shah in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: BJP's Bhupender Yadav confident of victory from Alwar, says blessings of people with him