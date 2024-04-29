Unemployment Reaches 45-Year High in India, Rahul Gandhi Declares at Gujarat Rally
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Today, the truth is unemployment is at 45-year high in the country: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- unemployment
- Rahul Gandhi
- Gujarat
- rally
- country
- 45-year high
- India
- economy
- jobs
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Whole country waits for BJP's 'sankalp patra', party has executed its promises on ground in 10 years: PM Modi.
It is BJP's resolve to have bullet trains in north, south and east India: PM Modi.
Automobile exports from India dip 5.5 pc in FY24
'Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki': Varanasi rolls out red carpet for diplomats in celebration of country's heritage
Nepal, India have close, people-to-people connection, says CM of Madhesh