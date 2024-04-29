Shah Calls for a 'Strong' PM, Criticizes 'Helpless' Opposition in Bihar Rally
PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:51 IST
India wants 'Mazboot' PM, not 'Majboor' PM: Amit Shah takes dig at opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
