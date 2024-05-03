Amit Shah alleges Congress received SDPI support in Karnataka, followed by Bengaluru bomb blast
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress came to power in Karnataka with SDPI's support; that was followed by bomb blast in Bengaluru: Amit Shah.
