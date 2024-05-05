PM Modi Surges Past Century Mark after Two Phases of Lok Sabha Polls: Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
After first two phases of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi has hit a century: Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Secretary-General calls for UN 2.0 to tackle 21st century challenges
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes second century in losing cause, joins unwanted company
Jaiswal thanks Rohit, Virat following century against MI; Sandeep reveals plan to dismiss Suryakumar
Gaikwad ton in vain as Stoinis' century powers LSG to six-wicket win over CSK
Reasi: Century-Old Voter Casts Ballot, Emphasizing Job Creation to Curb Drug Abuse