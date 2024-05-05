Left Menu

BJP chief rules out Rahul Gandhi as PM in Andhra Pradesh speech

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:32 IST
BJP chief rules out Rahul Gandhi as PM in Andhra Pradesh speech
  • Country:
  • India

None of INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were fit to be PM: Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

