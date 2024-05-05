BJP chief rules out Rahul Gandhi as PM in Andhra Pradesh speech
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
None of INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were fit to be PM: Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Andhra Pradesh
- Rahul Gandhi
- India
- PM
- Politics
- BJP
- Congress
- Elections
- 2019
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense battle in Kannur as Congress, CPI(M), and BJP vie for dominance
LS polls: BJP's Chandigarh candidate pins hope on 'Modi wave', local roots for 'landslide' win
"Looks like love jihad case, CM trying to protect culprits": Karnataka BJP chief on Hubli murder
As PM Modi seeks third term, Overseas Friends of BJP Germany organise "Chai Pe Charcha with Modi ka Parivaar"
"India does not think for itself alone...," PM Modi on Mahavir Jayanti says country a safe haven for humanity