SP Leaders Publicly Proclaimed Covid Vaccine Ineffective, Got Vaccinated Privately: PM Modi at Etawah Rally
PTI | Etawah | Updated: 05-05-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 16:10 IST
SP leaders instigated people against Covid vaccine, got themselves vaccinated in secret: PM Modi at Etawah rally.
