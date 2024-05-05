Wife of Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Imprisonment to Silence His Voice Ahead of Delhi Elections
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:56 IST
Arvind Kejriwal was put in jail just before elections to 'stifle' his voice, says his wife Sunita at roadshow in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
