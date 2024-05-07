PM Modi Accuses Opposition of 'Vote Jihad' and 'Appeasement' at Beed Rally
PTI | Beed | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:18 IST
Congress openly playing game of appeasement and vote bank, INDI alliance appealing for ''vote jihad'': PM Modi at rally in Beed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
