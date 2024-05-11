PM Modi Inaugurates Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Marking Historic End to Centuries-Old Dispute
PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 11-05-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP ended 500 years of people's wait by building Ram temple at Ayodhya: PM Modi at Phulbani rally.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After two phases of Lok Sabha polls, it is clear that people have decided to bring PM Modi to power once again: Amit Shah in Gujarat.
If PM Modi can stop wars as claimed by BJP leaders, why can't he eradicate poverty, asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at poll rally in Gujarat.
Congress Alleges PM Modi Seeks Retaliation After Karnataka Election Loss
"Will speak against MVA candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj": Raut makes big claim on PM Modi
While Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', PM Modi is working for 'Bharat todo': Kharge in Assam.