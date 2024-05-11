Odisha to Experience Double Engine Governance for Enhanced Progress: PM Modi in Phulbani
PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 11-05-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha will get double engine govt for first time: PM Narendra Modi in Phulbani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
