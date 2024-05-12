PM Modi Slams TMC for Shielding Culprits in Sandeshkhali Incident at Barrackpore Rally
PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:22 IST
TMC is doing everything to protect the culprits of Sandeshkhali: PM Narendra Modi at Barrackpore rally.
