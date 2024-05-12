AAP's Kejriwal Promises 24/7 Electricity, Enhanced Education and Healthcare in Rural Areas
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Kejriwal's guarantees include 24X7 power, good education, health facilities in villages: AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP holds 'Walk for Kejriwal' walkathon in protest against arrest of Delhi CM
BJP's Manifesto Promises Developed India, Congress's Manifesto Fosters Division: Rajnath Singh
Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils 'Bangaram' on her birthday, promises a 'never-seen-before' experience
AAP alleges Sunita Kejriwal denied permission to meet Delhi CM in jail
Revanth Reddy demands answers from PM Modi on unfulfilled promises made to Telangana