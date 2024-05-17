"AAP's Atishi Accuses Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal's Aide Files Police Complaint"
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:01 IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has given complaint to police against Swati Maliwal: AAP leader Atishi.
