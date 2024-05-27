For a long time politics meant divide and rule but now politics of development is going on: BJP chief J P Nadda in Varanasi.
PTI | Varansi | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
