They have destroyed industry and farming in Punjab: PM Modi attacks AAP govt in state at rally in Hoshiarpur.
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
They have destroyed industry and farming in Punjab: PM Modi attacks AAP govt in state at rally in Hoshiarpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- AAP
- Punjab
- industry
- farming
- Hoshiarpur
- rally
- economic impact
- agriculture
- government criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Highlights Need for Increased Minority Budget Allocation in Maharashtra Rally
PM Modi Clarifies Ambedkar's Stance on Religion-Based Reservation at Nashik Election Rally
PM Modi seeks blessings for third Prime Ministerial term at rally in Maharashtra
PM Modi highlights government's commitment to minority welfare, announces increased budget allocation at poll rally
PM Modi Denounces Congress-Shiv Sena Alliance as 'Partnership of Sin' at Maharashtra Rally