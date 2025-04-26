Iran announces the first fatalities from the massive port explosion, saying at least 4 people have been killed, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:19 IST
Iran announces the first fatalities from the massive port explosion, saying at least 4 people have been killed, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- explosion
- port
- fatalities
- AP
- international
- concern
- safety
- investigation
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns
Japan's Tactical Tax: Balancing Tariffs and Social Welfare
Japan's Tactical Trade Moves: Navigating U.S. Tariff Turbulence
Unexpected Applause Echoes at Augusta: Ballester's Unique Moment
Dollar Decline and Market Turmoil: Safe Havens Shine Amid U.S. Economic Concerns