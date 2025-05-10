Pakistan has suffered losses in both land and air: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan has suffered losses in both land and air: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Further military escalation between India and Pakistan poses serious threat to regional stability: G7.
Destruction of airfields in Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj etc false claims by Pakistan: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
Several attempts were made by Pakistan to spreading mis-information: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
Flying to New Heights: The Inspiring Journey of Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
Pakistan's claims of destroying BrahMos installation were false: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.