Although everybody has right to freedom of expression, statements by Mahmudabad are what is called dog whistling in law: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Although everybody has right to freedom of expression, statements by Mahmudabad are what is called dog whistling in law: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge Slams Trump's Directive: A Battle for Free Speech
Supreme Court Backs Wikimedia in Landmark Free Speech Case
A Battle for Free Speech: Rumeysa Ozturk's Release Highlights First Amendment Concerns
Controversial Detention: Hasan Piker on Free Speech and Immigration Concerns
Judge Orders Release of Detained Turkish Student Amid Free Speech Concerns