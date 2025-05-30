Terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together. This is our policy: Amit Shah.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together. This is our policy: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- terror
- policy
- dialogue
- government
- violence
- peace
- negotiations
- security
- stability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders
High-Stakes Peace Talks: Trump Envoys Head to Turkey for Ukraine War Ceasefire
India's Bold Pledges at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial: Leading the Charge for Global Peace
Stakes High as Russia and Ukraine Set for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul
Tennis Diplomacy: Pope Leo XIV and Jannik Sinner Make Peace on Court