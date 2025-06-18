Democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality are shared values that bind us: PM Modi in Croatia.
PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:38 IST
Democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality are shared values that bind us: PM Modi in Croatia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Croatia
- democracy
- rule of law
- pluralism
- equality
- shared values
- diplomacy
- India
- unity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFAD President Urges German Leadership to Bridge Global Inequality Divide
South Korean Women's Vote Revolution: A Struggle for Gender Equality
South Korea's Young Women Propel Gender Equality Revolution
Without digital literacy, health tech could deepen inequality
Delhi Pioneers Transgender Equality: New Board for Empowerment