Nine killed, 32 injured in accidental blast at Nowgam police station in JK: DGP Nalin Prabhat.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:36 IST
Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station: Nine Dead, 32 Injured
Nine people killed, 32 injured in an accidental blast at Nowgam in J-K on Friday during investigation into a terror module: MHA.
8 personnel injured in accidental blast in Nowgam police station while taking samples of explosive material seized in Faridabad: Officials.
