Delhi HC refuses to pass order on plea by Red Fort terror attack co-accused Jasir Bilal Wani seeking a meeting with lawyer in NIA headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:34 IST
