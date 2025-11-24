Delhi court sends another 17 protesters to 3-day judicial custody in connection with Nov 23 demonstration at India Gate over pollution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
