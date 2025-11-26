Ahmedabad formally awarded hosting rights of 2030 Commonwealth Games by the event's governing body in Glasgow.
PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
