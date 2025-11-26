Delegates of 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratify India's 2030 bid at Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.
PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:35 IST
Delegates of 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratify India's 2030 bid at Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad formally awarded hosting rights of 2030 Commonwealth Games by the event's governing body in Glasgow.
It is a prestigious moment that India will host centenary Commonwealth Games: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Ahmedabad bags 2030 CWG.
Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games
Ahmedabad Awarded 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Rights
Ahmedabad Secures 2030 Commonwealth Games: A New Era Begins