For last 7-8 months, Indian Navy continued to maintain high combat readiness including in Western Arabian Sea: Navy chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
